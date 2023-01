Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood sophomore Gus Ritchey knows not all offers are given out the same.

Ritchey attended NC State’s Junior Day on Jan. 20, and the Wolfpack in turn offered him Jan. 24. Everything about the process with NC State, Ritchey knows he earned his scholarship. He’s been around the program numerous times the last two years, and had NC State running backs coach and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel, the former tight ends coach, went to watch him play this past season. This wasn’t a “throw the O, and keep it moving” scenario.