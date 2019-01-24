Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-24 14:24:36 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Sophomore Dontrez Styles has next in Kinston

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Rivals30

Jscxalmhpjrnv33z44nv
Kinston (N.C.) High sophomore forward Dontrez Styles has three scholarship offers already.
Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker.com

GARNER — Becoming the next great basketball player at Kinston (N.C.) High takes some maturity.

Kinston sophomore forward Dontrez Styles has made a big jump from his freshman year to his sophomore season, and colleges are beginning to take notice. Georgetown, Mississippi and East Carolina have all offered since last June, and another round of colleges are showing interest.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}