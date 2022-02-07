Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day sophomore wide receiver Channing Goodwin established himself as a go-to wide receiver this past fall, and now the scholarships are starting to come in.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder was offered by NC State on Jan. 25, which was the same day several of his prep teammates were offered by the Wolfpack. Goodwin, sophomore wide receiver Jordan Shipp and junior athlete Chris Peal all attended the Louisville at NC State game Oct. 30, and all three have offers. NC State also has offered freshman lineman David Sanders and sophomore quarterback Jadyn Davis.