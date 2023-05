ROCK HILL, S.C. — Mooresville (N.C.) Lake Norman sophomore center Trent Steinour is learning what works for him.

The 6-foot-9, 195-pound Steinour played last year for Carolina Riptides traveling team, and then with Carolina Heights 15s and Team United 15s, and became a target to follow. Now, after a successful sophomore year with Lake Norman and playing with Team Curry 16s in the Under Armour Association, his recruiting profile is starting to blossom.