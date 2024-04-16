FORT MILL, S.C. — Sophomore cornerback Samari Matthews has had an exciting time visiting various colleges this winter and spring.

Matthews is the No. 1 sophomore in the state of North Carolina by Rivals.com, and it’s a loaded class and he’s friends with many of his peers. The Cornelius (N.C.) Hough standout started in the first game of his freshman year and never has looked back. With recruiting, he has 21 offers, so the easier question might what schools east of the Mississippi River haven’t offered.