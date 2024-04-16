PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j
LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj
cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg
aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Sophomore CB Samari Matthews checking out various colleges
Jacey Zembal
•
TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
FORT MILL, S.C. — Sophomore cornerback
Samari Matthews has had an exciting time visiting various colleges this winter and spring.
Matthews is the No. 1 sophomore in the state of North Carolina by Rivals.com, and it’s a loaded class and he’s friends with many of his peers. The Cornelius (N.C.) Hough standout started in the first game of his freshman year and never has looked back. With recruiting, he has 21 offers, so the easier question might what schools east of the Mississippi River haven’t offered.
Cornelius (N.C.) Hough High sophomore cornerback Shamari Matthews is ranked No. 1 in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2026 by Rivals.com. (Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpack Central)
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Members-only forums
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Exclusive highlights and interviews
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Breaking recruiting news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