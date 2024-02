Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park sophomore wide receiver Brody Keefe is continuing the momentum from his freshman year.

Keefe finished his sophomore year with 41 catches for 599 yards and 11 touchdowns. He had six catches for 123 yards and two scores in a 34-33 loss at Monroe (N.C.) Sun Valley on Sept. 1. He also had a touchdown in helping Myers Park top Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge 24-7 on Sept. 14, which is where he went his freshman year.