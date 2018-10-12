Sophomore Breon Pass earns first offer from NC State
Connections are everything in recruiting and NC State could have a strong one with sophomore guard Breon Pass.
The 5-foot-11, 161-pound Pass is a dual sport standout for Reidsville (N.C.) High. The Wolfpack recently offered him in basketball, but he also just had three touchdowns while playing wide receiver, cornerback and punt returner in a 70-0 win at Carrboro High last Friday.
