{{ timeAgo('2018-10-12 14:15:44 -0500') }}

Sophomore Breon Pass earns first offer from NC State

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Reidsville (N.C.) High sophomore point guard Breon Pass was offered by NC State men's basketball Sept. 29.
Connections are everything in recruiting and NC State could have a strong one with sophomore guard Breon Pass.

The 5-foot-11, 161-pound Pass is a dual sport standout for Reidsville (N.C.) High. The Wolfpack recently offered him in basketball, but he also just had three touchdowns while playing wide receiver, cornerback and punt returner in a 70-0 win at Carrboro High last Friday.

