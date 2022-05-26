Sophomore Blanca Thomas has busy summer planned

The 6-foot-5 Thomas has been invited to the USA Basketball trials in Colorado Springs, Colo., received new offers from Notre Dame, Mississippi State, Ohio State and South Carolina. Thomas is ranked No. 10 in the country by ESPN’s HoopGurlz and was the Charlotte Observer’s girls player of the year. She averaged 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks per game.

“I’ve been preparing for USA Basketball for the last two months,” Thomas said. “I don’t even know the words but when I got that email, I was just shocked. That’s such an honor. Even if I don’t make it, just to go to the tryouts with a chance to represent your country is amazing.”

Thomas is excited what the future holds, which also includes playing with CP3 Flames 17s in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. College coaches came to see her play Sunday in Concord, N.C.

“I’ve gotten used to it over the years, but last year it would really affect my game,” Thomas said. “I know they want what is best for you and to support you. They know who you are and how you play. You don’t have to worry about as much stuff.”

The South Carolina offer came April 25, and that proved nerve-wracking.

“My coach texted me and was like, ‘[Coach] Dawn Staley wants to talk to you tonight,’” Thomas said. “That whole day, I was freaking out. I went through the school day and then called her in the evening. We talked for 30 minutes and she was really nice.”

NC State offered Thomas on April 30, 2021 and she has talked to coach Wes Moore and assistant coach Nikki West often over the last year. She also talked with assistant coach Erin Batth, who has since left for an assistant coaching job at Michigan.

Thomas remembers working out the night of the NC State vs. UConn game March 28, and coming home to see the end of the 91-87 double overtime loss for the Wolfpack.

“Those are two really good teams,” Thomas said. “It was just crazy with the ending. I love the coaching staff there. They are great and the way they coach their team is amazing, and with the way they lose their bigs.”

New assistant coach Ashley Williams had been recruiting her for her past job at Indiana.

“Depending on what happens with USA Basketball, I plan on going to South Carolina, Notre Dame, Indiana, and I’d like to make it out to Virginia Tech,” Thomas said. “I just found out [about Coach Williams]. She’s from the area and she told me all that. That is a cool move for her. I’m sure she’s happy to be back home.”

High school season is several months away, but the 45-36 loss to Charlotte Chambers on March 5 in the NCHSAA 4A western final still lingers. Charlotte Catholic went 28-3.

“Losing in the Final Four was definitely tough for us as a team,” Thomas said. “We really took the whole season to build our team. We had a good chance, but we came out short in the end. Chambers is a good team, and at least we lost to the state champions.”

Thomas and the Flames lost a physical defensive struggle 45-39 on Sunday to the Fairfax Stars. The squad has Maryland point guard commit Riley Nelson and a pair of sophomore post players that are future high major prospects.

Thomas was able to learn what she needs to work on while going for eight points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

“For this tournament, finishing around the basket was a little rough for me,” Thomas said. “I need to extend out my game and shoot 3-pointers, and take girls to the basket by driving.

“It’s way more physical [in 17s] especially when we play a team on the circuit like us.”