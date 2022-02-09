CHARLOTTE — Sophomore point guard Bishop Boswell was not going to be afraid of the moment.

Boswell had 29 points to lead Charlotte (N.C.) South Mecklenburg High past Charlotte Myers Park 65-62 in a hotly contested game Tuesday. The student sections for both schools were completely packed, but Boswell was completely poised. He even hit a pair of clutch free throws to help secure the victory with 20.1 seconds left.