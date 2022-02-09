Sophomore Bishop Boswell has monster performance
CHARLOTTE — Sophomore point guard Bishop Boswell was not going to be afraid of the moment.
Boswell had 29 points to lead Charlotte (N.C.) South Mecklenburg High past Charlotte Myers Park 65-62 in a hotly contested game Tuesday. The student sections for both schools were completely packed, but Boswell was completely poised. He even hit a pair of clutch free throws to help secure the victory with 20.1 seconds left.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news