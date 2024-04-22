FORT MILL, S.C. — Sophomore Aiden Smalls will be trying to re-discover his quarterbacking skills at a new high school.

Smalls has been an impressive dual-sport athlete at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons. Smalls blew up into a high-major wide receiver recruit, catching 76 passes for 941 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games. He added 23 carries for 118 yards and 10 scores and went 10-of-11 passing for 220 yards and four touchdowns.

Smalls picked up scholarship offers from NC State, Duke, Virginia Tech, Liberty, Troy and Bethune-Cookman, but as a wide receiver.