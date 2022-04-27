ROEBUCK, S.C. — Rakease Passmore has had so many impressive dunks that it’s hard to crack his top five these days.

Passmore excited the building at Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman High on Friday with a great dunk for Garner Road 16s. He then topped it Saturday at the Upward Stars Complex in Spartanburg, S.C., when he dunked on top 50 sophomore big man Flory Bidunga of Indiana Elite 16s.