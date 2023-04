Jordan Young couldn’t have scripted a better sophomore year in his burgeoning football career.

Young earned his first scholarship offer Nov. 1 from NC State, always an important milestone. The Monroe (N.C.) High standout is now up to 11 scholarship offers and is ranked No. 195 overall in the country by Rivals.com, and the No. 6 overall player in the state of North Carolina and No. 19 athlete nationally in the class of 2025. That is another big milestone.