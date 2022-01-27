FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore running back Anthony Quinn Jr. has a key goal this spring and summer — to lower his 40-yard dash time to sub-4.6 seconds.

The Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First High star knows that will help on the field and in his recruitment. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder rushed 207 times for 1,870 yards and 32 touchdowns in 13 games this season. He also caught nine passes for 87 yards and a touchdown in helping the team go 12-1.