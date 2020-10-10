Social media reaction: NC State wins at Virginia
Here are some tweets during and after NC State football's 38-21 win at Virginia on Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville, Va.
#HTT #justputtheballdown! pic.twitter.com/WjQoBU0Y7i— George McDonald (@CoachGMcDonald) October 10, 2020
Defense coming home to Raleigh with 4 turnovers!! #GoPack pic.twitter.com/LYkHCaeNHp— Donnie Both (@DonnieBoth) October 10, 2020
Back to back road wins for NC State - really impressive in those two Ws with Devin Leary as the starter.— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 10, 2020
Devin Leary is good. NC State was my pick to be the most improved ACC team this year and I may have underestimated them.— 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 10, 2020
This you @accnetwork? 🤔 #HTT https://t.co/Smu0XU4y9w pic.twitter.com/VCrIEgxyXN— Austin Shelton (@ustinShelton) October 10, 2020
Today was a good day #HTT pic.twitter.com/ChdkBax3Qe— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 10, 2020
MONSTER PLAY! https://t.co/zGIJ7TGWfj— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) October 10, 2020
.@AlimMcneill just scored the heaviest touchdown in @packfootball history.— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) October 10, 2020
HOW GREAT IS OUR GOD https://t.co/Fq7oXRVTaf— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) October 10, 2020
I’ll be SHOCKED if anything beats this for the @piesmantrophy all year. What a play https://t.co/7bw5vnUInf— Boo🎃OoOooba Wall👻ce (@clintonyates) October 10, 2020
ATHLETE https://t.co/EwJE27S0FR— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) October 10, 2020
REVERSE FLEA-FLICKER!! @PackFootball | #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/hn16PLSVAJ— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 10, 2020
Teams trying to sneak on @PackFootball defense at the goal line: pic.twitter.com/KcePYXfCjW— Megan Bastedo (@MeganBastedo) October 10, 2020
Before today, the only other time North Carolina, NC State and Duke all won a conference game by 10+ points on the same day was...— Bryan Ives (@awaytoworthy) October 10, 2020
September 28, 1957
Duke def. Virginia, 40-0
North Carolina def. Clemson, 26-0
NC State def. Maryland, 48-13
(h/t @ArmstrongABC11)
🚨NC State offense with Devin Leary appears to be for real🚨— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 10, 2020
