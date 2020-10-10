Here are some tweets during and after NC State football's 38-21 win at Virginia on Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville, Va.

Defense coming home to Raleigh with 4 turnovers!! #GoPack pic.twitter.com/LYkHCaeNHp

Back to back road wins for NC State - really impressive in those two Ws with Devin Leary as the starter.

Devin Leary is good. NC State was my pick to be the most improved ACC team this year and I may have underestimated them.

. @AlimMcneill just scored the heaviest touchdown in @packfootball history.

HOW GREAT IS OUR GOD https://t.co/Fq7oXRVTaf

I’ll be SHOCKED if anything beats this for the @piesmantrophy all year. What a play https://t.co/7bw5vnUInf

Teams trying to sneak on @PackFootball defense at the goal line: pic.twitter.com/KcePYXfCjW

Before today, the only other time North Carolina, NC State and Duke all won a conference game by 10+ points on the same day was... September 28, 1957 Duke def. Virginia, 40-0 North Carolina def. Clemson, 26-0 NC State def. Maryland, 48-13 (h/t @ArmstrongABC11 )

🚨NC State offense with Devin Leary appears to be for real🚨

