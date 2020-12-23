 Social media reaction: NC State Wolfpack basketball tops UNC
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-23 09:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Social media reaction: NC State tops UNC

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter to NC State Wolfpack basketball's 79-76 win over No. 17 North Carolina.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}