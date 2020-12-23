Social media reaction: NC State tops UNC
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter to NC State Wolfpack basketball's 79-76 win over No. 17 North Carolina.
LIGHT. IT. RED.#GoPack pic.twitter.com/y1bXQTvKKt— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) December 23, 2020
You know what time it is. 👏💦 pic.twitter.com/d6AAaHZc7U— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) December 23, 2020
It is not just the slam by @PackMensBball's @TheShakeelMoore - but the reaction by @JericoleHellems and @MannyBat35 Full story by @JEPopeIV at https://t.co/hbxxII5v4q pic.twitter.com/SxF8VYtb62— ethanhyman (@ethanhyman) December 23, 2020
DOWN GOES UNC‼️— ESPN (@espn) December 23, 2020
NC State wins a nail-biter over No. 17 North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/5CWemPsGIi
WOLFPACK WIN 🐺— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) December 23, 2020
NC State takes down No. 17 UNC to open ACC play! #WPN pic.twitter.com/50pCJl4qbn
NC State beats UNC, and think the Wolfpack will be a team to monitor in the ACC. Too early to know for sure - but they force a LOT of turnovers. In a league with a lot of youn teams (Duke, UNC), wouldn't be surprised if the Pack are better than the preseason polls anticipated— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) December 23, 2020
NC State led for 37 minutes and 48 seconds tonight. That was pure dominance— Teacher Bracket (@teacher_bracket) December 23, 2020
North Carolina's outside shooting and turnover issues are not going away. Tar Heels fall on the road at NC State. Really good win for Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 23, 2020
NC State with a much-needed win at home against UNC. Some really good bench production from frosh Shakeel Moore, and win even more impressive without DJ Funderburk.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 23, 2020
NC State knocks off North Carolina in Raleigh. Tar Heels did a really nice job defensively down the stretch, but NC State led by as many as 17 points and held on late. Carolina shot just 2-for-12 from 3-point range.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) December 23, 2020
Breakout performance from NC State's Shakeel Moore (17 pts).
NC State wins 8 games in football.— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) December 23, 2020
NC State beats UNC in basketball.
Limited or no NC State fans in attendance.
I report. You decide.
Another great day in the office— DJ Funderburk (@TooEvsy4) December 23, 2020
Good to see The Pack beat the Heels! 🐺🐺🐺— Julius Hodge (@Follow24Hodge) December 23, 2020
Wolfpack!— Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) December 23, 2020
Now is a good time to mention that I haven't seen NC State bball lose in person since the end of the 2018-19 season.— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) December 23, 2020
Every single NC State grad tomorrow morning at work!!!! @PackMensBball pic.twitter.com/xdqYZZ5Uu2— Claude Sherrod (@claude_gomanu) December 23, 2020