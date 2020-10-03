Social media reaction: NC State upsets Pittsburgh
Here are some of the reactions around Twitter after NC State Wolfpack football's last-second win at No. 24 Pittsburgh, 30-29.
How ‘bout that Wolfpack?!? #HTT pic.twitter.com/47PSYoh4y6— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 3, 2020
Winning feeling. #GoPack #HTT pic.twitter.com/CwPQJDevr5— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) October 3, 2020
Mood... pic.twitter.com/IHt3Edirjp— Chanelle Smith-Walker (@nellez_) October 3, 2020
Devin Leary vs. ranked opponents on the road this year: 40-60 passing for 501 yards, 5 TD, 0 Int. Passer rating of 182.3— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) October 3, 2020
I think we can all agree that NC State is QBU.— 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 3, 2020
But Devin Leary became the first NC State QB with 330+ pass yards, 4 pass TD & no picks in a game since Russell Wilson in 2009… and that came against an FCS opponent.
Leary was just tremendous today.
Leary has been tremendous today. But worth also pointing out that he faced ZERO pressure on that entire drive. The OL has been exceptional. https://t.co/CzybhvKRuD— 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 3, 2020
WOOOOOOOLLLLLFFFFFFFF!!!!— Nate Irving (@JusSayNate) October 3, 2020
YES SIRRRR LIGHT THE TOWER RED!!🐺🐺🐺 https://t.co/a0401AETw3— Nyheim Hines (@TheNyNy7) October 3, 2020
Mek & Leary too cold!— Kelvin Harmon (@_HarmonK) October 3, 2020
I’ve been saying @DevinLeary1 was special since we started recruiting him! It’s only the beginning!!! pic.twitter.com/KatFCZyUwe— Earl Wolff (@Ewolff28) October 4, 2020
How I feel after a @PackFootball WIN! 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/q0MIZ5q5Tr— Tremayne Stephens (@TSSpeedAcademy) October 3, 2020
What a great confidence building win. On the road against a nationally ranked team. Way to go fellas. Wolfpack Nation appreciates the effort and courage it took to gut out the W.— Debbie Yow (@gopacknow) October 3, 2020
Legend Status https://t.co/t7Gz0lN6Hq— Joe BOOvies (@joeovies) October 3, 2020
Pitt watched the VT tape and the Wake Forest version of NC State showed up— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) October 3, 2020
The only other time @PackFootball beat a ranked @Pitt_FB team away from home was a 30-17 victory in the 1978 Tangerine Bowl in Orlando, thanks mainly to a @CowherCBS pregame speech. State was unranked, Pitt was 16th in that game.— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) October 3, 2020
Huge win for NC State after such a disappointing performance a week ago.— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 3, 2020
NC State just scored with 23 seconds left to go back ahead at Pitt. This game is legit bonkers.— Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) October 3, 2020
