Social media reaction: Jackson Vick commits to NC State

Three-star athlete Jackson Vick of Southern Nash High in Rocky Mount (N.C.) committed to NC State Monday.

Vick becomes the sixth overall commit and the fourth from the state of North Carolina in the Wolfpack's 2022 recruiting class.

The 6-0, 175-pounder is ranked the No. 20 overall player from the state of North Carolina in the 2022 class according to Rivals.

Here's the reaction from those around the NC State football program to the commitment.