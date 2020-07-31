Social media reaction: ACC schedule release
After a long summer filled with uncertainty about the return of college football in the middle of a pandemic, ACC fans received their first bit of encouraging news this week.
On Wednesday, the ACC presidents approved an 11-game schedule format which will include 10 conference opponents and one non-conference matchup. The season is set to begin Sept. 12 pending public health guidelines at that point.
Here are some of the highlights on social media after the schedule was released:
The 2020 Football Schedule Model has been announced.— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) July 29, 2020
More info: https://t.co/D6iCbHIY1x pic.twitter.com/dfhTqr4YTd
If only someone had come up with a rotating schedule that did away with divisions for the ACC years ago pic.twitter.com/ZDs5cuDrbV— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) July 30, 2020
We were able to obtain footage of the NC State coaching staff when the new ACC football schedule release yesterday included:— SportsChannel8 Weeks of No Sports (at least) (@SportsChannel8) July 30, 2020
No Clemson
No Notre Dame
No Louisville
All the coastal teams pic.twitter.com/6hAMFpTCu6
welcome to the Coastal, NC State— Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) July 29, 2020
I would be more than fine with ACC football playing without divisions going forward. This is so much better.— Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) July 29, 2020
Notice how the ACC Championship will be decided by the top two teams based on conference winning percentage. Thinking ahead to the inevitable... canceled games.— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) July 29, 2020
Half serious/Half troll— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) July 30, 2020
NC State saw biggest improvement in odds to win ACC title after new schedule release.
Went from 80-1 to 40-1.
It’s almost like playing every coastal team and not Clem/Lou is a better path. Weird.
*yes I know they aren’t winning it all
Beyond disappointed the SEC decided to trash the annual ACC rivalry games. The ACC went with +1 specifically to allow those games to happen. https://t.co/4vUlXVWMGZ— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) July 30, 2020
Really sad we won't see Mike Leach in the Carter this year.— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) July 30, 2020
Was really looking forward to seeing this in the Carter this fall when we thought Mississippi State was coming to town pic.twitter.com/6ZbAImLaSJ— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) July 30, 2020
So with the SEC going league games only, it’s looking more and more likely that State’s + 1 could be pic.twitter.com/IiCoqrn8lH— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) July 30, 2020
GIF reaction to the idea of playing Liberty in 2020. pic.twitter.com/D72CvGCn4T— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) July 30, 2020
The ACC and Notre Dame have sent out their football wedding invitations. The allulment notification will arrive in 2021. https://t.co/QSol2EA2jV— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) July 29, 2020
One factor the SEC cited in its decision to delay the start of the season is the "observation of successes and challenges presented by return to competition in other sports." In other words, more time to let pro sports (cough, the NFL) go first.— Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) July 30, 2020
Nonconference opponents whose games canceled today by SEC:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 30, 2020
FCS 12
Sun Belt 8
C-USA 6
ACC, Independent 5
Big 12, MAC, MWC 4
AAC 2
Four of Syracuse's five home games under the ACC's new schedule are against teams on New York's quarantine travel list.— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) July 29, 2020
Duke (NC)
Georgia Tech (GA)
NC State (NC)
Wake (NC)
“I think as far as looking ahead, this is a nice trial balloon to certainly launch with Notre Dame playing in the conference." https://t.co/U2F9rqjvGY— David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) July 31, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook