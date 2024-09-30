Six transfers help bolster NC State secondary
Sometimes it takes a village to build a secondary.
NC State brought in six four-year transfers to bolster the cornerback, nickel and two safety positions, and it paid off in the 24-17 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday.
Incorporating so many new players does takes time said NC State coach Dave Doeren.
