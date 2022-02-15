Six NC State recruiting targets ranked in update Rivals250

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound Rogers is ranked No. 68 in the class of 2023 in Tuesday’s rankings release.

Rivals.com refreshed its rankings and six key NC State recruiting targets were within it.

Rolesville (N.C.) High junior wide receiver Noah Rogers held steady as the top prospect in the state of North Carolina by Rivals.com in the class of 2023.

Rogers caught 70 passes for 1,432 yards and 22 touchdowns this season for Rolesville (9-6 record).

NC State has prioritized Rogers for quite some time. Rogers has unofficially visited NC State, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Penn State this fall. Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M have all offered him in the last five weeks. His older brother is a walk-on freshman wide receiver for the Tar Heels.

Four other players from the state of North Carolina were in the top 250.

Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge junior wide receiver Christian Hamilton checked in at No. 93 in the country.

Hickory (N.C.) High junior defensive end Rico Walker is ranked No. 214 in the nation.

Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers High junior running back Daylan Smothers is ranked No. 231 overall.

Junior offensive lineman Sam Pendleton of Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan High was ranked No. 239.

In South Carolina, junior defensive end Monteque Rhames of Sumter (S.C.) High, who attended a pair of NC State games, is ranked No. 188 overall in the class of 2023.