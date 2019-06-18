Six in-state prospects make Rivals100 for 2021 class
Rivals.com revealed the Rivals100 for the 2021 class Tuesday afternoon. For the state of North Carolina, the 2021 class is shaping up to be as deep as the 2019 class, which had more depth than previous classes in years.
Six players from the state of North Carolina found themselves in the top Rivals100 for 2021, led by four-star defensive tackle Payton Page from Greensboro’s Dudley High at No. 18.
