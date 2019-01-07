On Dec. 15, NC State had a scaled down group of players representing it in the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game in Spartanburg, S.C. Three-star safety Khalid Martin of Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth High and three-star linebacker Jaylon Scott of Shelby (N.C.) High were busy winning state titles with their respective teams that day.

Four-star corner Shyheim Battle from Rocky Mount (N.C.) High and four-star defensive tackle C.J. Clark from New Lnodon (N.C.) North Stanly High had to withdraw from the game with injuries.

That said, five NC State recruits were in the game, highlighted by four-star defensive linemen Savion Jackson from Clayton (N.C.) High and Joshua Harris from Roxboro (N.C.) Person High.