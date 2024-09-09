Shooting guard L.J. Smith establishing himself
Lincolnton (N.C.) High sophomore shooting guard L.J. Smith is a gifted scorer and part of a talented group of class of 2027 prospects in the state of North Carolina.
Smith, who ESPN.com ranks No. 25 nationally in the class, joins touted sophomores Jordan Page of Raleigh Broughton, King Gibson of The Burlington (N.C.) School, Charles Pur of Burlington Christian and Clarence “C.J.” Rosser of Rocky Mount (N.C.) Northern Nash as some of the in-state sophomore recruits with high major offers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news