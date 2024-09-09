Lincolnton (N.C.) High sophomore shooting guard L.J. Smith is a gifted scorer and part of a talented group of class of 2027 prospects in the state of North Carolina.

Smith, who ESPN.com ranks No. 25 nationally in the class, joins touted sophomores Jordan Page of Raleigh Broughton, King Gibson of The Burlington (N.C.) School, Charles Pur of Burlington Christian and Clarence “C.J.” Rosser of Rocky Mount (N.C.) Northern Nash as some of the in-state sophomore recruits with high major offers.