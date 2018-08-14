Junior Sharife Cooper remains interested in NC State
It’s one thing about being ahead of the curve, but some college programs obliterated the curve in offering junior point guard Sharife Cooper early.
NC State was one of a handful of programs who offered Cooper following his sophomore year at Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern High. All he’s done since then — besides add new offers — is improve to being the No. 26 overall player nationally by Rivals.com in the class of 2020.
