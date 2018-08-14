Ticker
2018-08-14

Junior Sharife Cooper remains interested in NC State

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor
Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern High junior point guard Sharife Cooper is ranked No. 26 overall nationally in the class of 2020 by Rivals.com.
Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB

It’s one thing about being ahead of the curve, but some college programs obliterated the curve in offering junior point guard Sharife Cooper early.

NC State was one of a handful of programs who offered Cooper following his sophomore year at Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern High. All he’s done since then — besides add new offers — is improve to being the No. 26 overall player nationally by Rivals.com in the class of 2020.

