The Wolfpack and Moore never got on the same page for an official visit, but that didn’t matter in the end. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound combo guard verbally committed to NC State while in Raleigh at the Phenom Hoop Report National Showcase on Saturday. Moore became the fourth prep player in NC State’s class of 2020, and the Wolfpack hope to land his Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep senior forward teammate Josh Hall on Monday.

Shakeel Moore has navigated numerous decisions this fall, but the one constant was his desire to play for NC State.

Moore attended Ragsdale (N.C.) High his freshman year, and then transferred and reclassified at Greensboro (N.C.) Piedmont Classical. After three years of playing in his hometown, he joined Moravian Prep.



Moore entered his reclassified senior year with momentum. He had made the move from Team Loaded traveling team to CP3 and the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, and his recruitment graduated from mostly mid-major colleges to high major ones.

Moore averaged 16.8 points, 3.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game for CP3 in 14 contests. He shot 51.9 percent from the field, 35.7 percent on three-pointers and 55.0 percent at the free-throw line.

Moore had earned his coveted NC State offer June 23 after playing at the Wolfpack’s team camp. He appeared to be zeroing in on NC State, Providence, DePaul, Pittsburgh and Ole Miss among others this fall, but then Georgetown offered Sept. 18, and he eventually just opened up his recruitment once again. He cancelled his official visit to NC State, and the Wolfpack appeared to be fading in his recruitment due to landing his CP3 teammate, point guard Camren Hayes.

After junior point guard Blake Harris departed the program, combined with seeing Moore often while recruiting Hall, the two sides have recently come together again, leading up to his Wolfpack commitment.