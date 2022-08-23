Several NC State targets in updated Rivals150

Rivals.com updated its class of 2023 rankings in the Rivals150, and eight targets are currently in the top 150.

NC State hit the road hard in July, and offered several targets, who are expected to officially visit this fall.

Athletic point guard AJ Johnson of Fresno, Calif., is ranked No. 9 overall in the country in the class of 2023. NC State offered Johnson on July 13 and he’s expected to officially visit Sept. 24. USC, Texas, LSU and Louisville are also on his list, among others. He is making the move to Simi Valley (Calif.) Donda Academy, which will play in the John Wall Holiday Classic.

Point guard Edgerrin James Jr., the son of the star NFL running back, is ranked No. 53, and he emerged as an NC State target this past summer. The Wolfpack offered the Orlando (Fla.) Olympia standout March 19.

Local product Silas Demary Jr. of Raleigh is ranked No. 58 overall in the country. The Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy point guard was offered by NC State on July 20, and he unofficially visited in August.

Shooting guard Braelon Green of Southfield, Mich., is ranked No. 65 overall. NC State offered him July 26, and he’s expected to visit NC State in September. The Santa Clarita (Calif.) Southern California Academy standout had been injured last year. He’ll be playing in the John Wall Holiday Classic.

Forward Dennis Parker of Richmond (Va.) John Marshall High is ranked No. 81 overall. He unofficially visited NC State twice, including this past June, but is looking to sign during the 2023 April signing period.

Richmond, Va., native Davin Cosby was inserted into the Rivals150 at No. 84 overall. He has transferred to Raleigh Word of God, and will officially visit NC State from Sept. 16-18. Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, Virginia and Wake Forest remain on his list. The Wolfpack offered him July 19, and he unofficially visited in August.

Center Brandon White is ranked No. 117 overall, but is expected to miss his senior year with Overtime Elite due to a torn ACL. The Spencer, N.C., native attended Donda Academy last year.

Center Michael Nwoko of Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep is ranked No. 124 overall, and he unofficially visited NC State in late June. He’s considering NC State, California Georgia Tech, Miami (Fla.), Maryland, Northwestern, Providence, Vanderbilt and UCLA. Nwoko, who is from Houston, Texas, attended The Burlington School in Burlington, N.C., last year.