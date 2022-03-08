Seven N.C. natives make 2024 Rivals250

The initial rankings for the class of 2024 came out Tuesday by Rivals.com.

Seven prospects from the state of North Carolina made the top 250, with NC State offering five of them.

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day sophomore quarterback Jadyn Davis played last year at Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge. He has returned to Providence Day, which also has wide receiver Jordan Shipp, who checked in at No. 181 overall in the rankings. Wide receiver Channing Goodwin is another player to watch in the 2024 class at Providence Day, and NC State offered all three of them on Jan. 25

NC State has targeted Burlington (N.C.) Cummings High wide receiver Jonathan Paylor, who wants to run track in college. Rivals.com ranked Paylor at No. 119 in the nation, and the Wolfpack offered him June 5, 2021.

Arden (N.C.) Christ School outside linebacker/safety Cayden Jones has been electronically timed at 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds. He is ranked No. 139 overall in the nation and received an NCSU offer Sept. 16, 2021.

Wide receiver Alex Taylor of Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley broke out this past fall, and is ranked No. 204 in the country. NC State offered him shortly after the season ended Dec. 1.

Charlotte (N.C.) Christian wide receiver Micah Gilbert comes from a big football family, with his older brother Mark Gilbert playing at Duke and the Detroit Lions. Micah Gilbert had always played basketball, but gave football a try and flourished.

Waxhaw (N.C.) Cuthbertson wide receiver Keenan Jackson brings great size at 6-3 and 185 pounds, and he broke out this past fall. He unofficially visited NC State on Nov. 20.