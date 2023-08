BURLINGTON — Jonathan Paylor had some ebbs and flows to his recruitment, but NC State was always consistently there.

NC State offered Paylor on June 5, 2021, and the Wolfpack found out Friday evening that he verbally committed to the Wolfpack. The journey over the two-plus years was intense, due to Paylor being the second best player in the state of North Carolina.

Paylor's commitment helped move NC State to No. 9 overall in the ACC and No. 43 nationally in the team rankings. NCSU was No. 42 in the class of 2023.