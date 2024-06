Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces senior wide receiver Jamar Browder attacked his recruitment like he does a jump ball in the air — aggressively.

Browder verbally committed to NC State on Sunday following his official visit, which was the first time he'd been to Raleigh. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect picked NC State over Georgia Tech, Indiana and Appalachian State among others.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is ranked No. 95 overall in Florida and No. 80 at wide receiver nationally in the class of 2025.