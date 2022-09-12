The Edmond (Okla.) North standout, who ESPN’s Hoop Gurlz ranks No. 56 overall in the country, had unofficially visited NC State on June 20 and was offered July 14. However, she was able to experience various parts of the program and see the team practice this weekend.

Senior wing Laci Steele was able to get the full essence of the NC State women’s basketball program during her unofficial visit this past weekend.

Steele helped Edmond North High win the 6A state title and she averaged 21.9 points per game.

“It was great and really fun,” Steele said. “I had a good time with the coaches and players, and meeting the academic people.

“I can definitely see myself going there. I just have my one last visit to go to.”

Steele said she enjoyed hanging out with star small forward Jakie Brown-Turner and the players. She also got to meet NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan.

“I met with the academic advisor, the Chancellor and the director of athletics,” Steele said. “I met the sport information director. I met a lot of people that I didn’t get to meet the last time I visited.”

The 5-foot-11 Steele got to watch NC State crush Charleston Southern 55-3 on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

“That was very cool and a fun experience,” Steele said. “Thankfully, it didn’t rain when we were at the football stadium. I’ve been to other football games, but that was a unique experience. The traditions and chants was definitely unique in its own way.”

Watching coach Wes Moore conduct practice was another key aspect of the trip.

“I love how competitive the girls are,” Steele said. “Even the coaches were competitive with whose team won, and that was cool. It was great to watch the girls get after it.”

Steele enjoys Moore’s sense of humor and he did have one good moment over the weekend.

“Here is one of jokes he had when we were at dinner and he said ‘What does NC State and pickles have in common?’” Steele said. “He said, ‘We are all a big Dill.’”

Steele has narrowed her list down to NC State, USC, Northwestern, Texas A&M and Georgia Tech. She will officially visit USC this upcoming weekend, which will be her last visit. She unofficially visited Georgia Tech, but will officially visit the other four programs.

“I should be able to make my decision once I have all the factors from everywhere,” said Steele, who prefers going to college in a city area. “I just pictured myself being in a city with a lot of people. I think it happened organically because I like cities.”

Steele is closing in on her college decision, but isn’t yet ready to name a leader.

“I don’t want to say I have a leader because I have one more visit,” Steele said. “I am really taking my team to make the right decision.”