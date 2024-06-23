Senior wide receiver Je'rel Bolder felt at home at NC State
Senior wide receiver Je’rel Bolder knew he could trust what NC State’s vision was for him.
The trust was built up over two years of being recruited by the Wolfpack. Countless unofficial visits, trips by NCSU coaches to Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills High and calls and texts to Bolder. NC State wide receiver coach Joker Phillips was at the center of the recruitment and when Bolder officially visited this past weekend, he felt at peace.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news