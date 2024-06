Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School senior tight end Mike Tyler has some family connections to NC State, but it took some time for the Wolfpack to come under consideration.

Tyler’s uncle is former NC State defensive end Mike Jones, who made the move from Columbia to Raleigh in the late-1980s. Jones went on to become the No. 32 overall pick to the Phoenix Cardinals in the second round of the 1991 NFL Draft. Jones played in the NFL from 1991-99 and finished with 199 career tackles and 27.5 sacks.