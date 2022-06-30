Senior Shymeik Jones sees recruitment explode in June
Senior defensive end Shymeik Jones had dreams of basketball stardom and weighed less than 220 pounds a year ago.
Jones is now 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, and clocked a 4.81-second 40-yard dash at the Rivals Camp Series combine March 19 in Fort Mill, S.C.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news