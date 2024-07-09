NC State has jumped into the race for coveted senior point guard Kaden Magwood.

The Wolfpack had shown interest in Magwood in the past, but let it be know he is now a priority recruit and offered him Monday evening.

Magwood is originally from Louisville and attended his freshman year at Shively (Ky.) Western High. He made the move to Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy his next years and played with Team United last year, and this spring and summer with Team Loaded VA. Now, Magwood will finish out his high school journey at Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy.