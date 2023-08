Senior power forward David Punch has emerged as a key NC State recruiting target after a quality month of July.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound power forward from Boston, Mass., attends Harker Heights (Texas) High, and has set up an official visit to NC State on Sept. 15-17. His father is in the military, so he’s grown up in Boston and parts of Texas over the years. The Wolfpack offered him July 21.