Senior power forward David Punch made his first trip to Raleigh this past weekend and came away impressed.

Punch is on his official visit tour, and went to Penn State a week ago and will head to Texas Christian this upcoming weekend, but the Wolfpack coaches gave him a lot to ponder. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound power forward from Boston, Mass., was offered by NC State on July 21. Assistant coach Joel Justus is the point man on the Harker Heights (Texas) High product.