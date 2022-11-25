Senior OLB Kelvon McBride flips to NC State
Senior outside linebacker Kelvon McBride flipped from Vanderbilt to NC State on Friday morning.
McBride officially visited NC State for the Boston College at NCSU game, but he wasn't totally sure of his decision. He was going to attend the Tennessee at Vanderbilt game Saturday, but instead he knew by Wednesday that the Wolfpack would be his future home. McBride informed the Commodores coaches Friday morning, and then phoned NCSU coach Dave Doeren prior to kickoff of the game at North Carolina.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound outside linebacker prospect from Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian Academy won't be an early enrollee.
McBridge committed to Vanderbilt on June 5, 2022 over the likes of Navy, Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Army, Georgia Southern, and others. NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson entered the picture when the Wolfpack offered him Aug. 15.
McBride’s senior season has come to an end, and he played safety, wide receiver and some Wildcat quarterback. He finished with 76 tackles and an interception. He also plays basketball and track and field for Cottage Hill Christian.
"I can play anywhere anyone needs me to play," McBride said. "I'm really athletic, long and rangy, and can move around well."
