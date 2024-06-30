Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard High senior offensive lineman Michael Gibbs enjoyed a thorough recruitment, culminating in the first P4 school to offer him. NC State was the first high-major college to offer Gibbs and have been a key player for him throughout his recruitment. He officially visited Virginia Tech on June 7-9, Duke on June 14-16 and NC State on June 21-23. Gibbs announced for the Wolfpack on Sunday and became the first offensive line commit in the class of 2025.

NC State offered Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard senior offensive lineman Michael Gibbs on Nov. 3, 2023. (Rivals.com)

The allure of playing close to home and learn from offensive line coach Garett Tujague. Gibbs was a steady unofficial visitor and attended the NCSU spring game April 6. Gibbs also attended the North Carolina at NC State game, and the Wolfpack Junior Day on Jan. 20. The 6-4, 300-pound Gibbs also has a P4 offer from Penn State, and other offers from Air Force, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Liberty, Old Dominion and South Florida. Rivals.com has Gibbs a three-star prospect and the No. 27 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2025. His father played center in basketball at North Carolina-Wilmington. Gibbs helped Hoggard reach the NCHSAA 4A title game, where it fell to Matthews (N.C.) Weddington at Carter-Finley Stadium.

