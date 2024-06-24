The Wolfpack have been looking high and low for a class of 2025 nose tackle this spring. The 6-foot-2, 280-pound Abraham officially visited NC State this Friday-through-Sunday and verbally committed Monday. Defensive line coach Charley Wiles was the point man on a whirlwind recruitment.

Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage senior nose tackle Omarian Abraham solved one of the biggest pieces to the NC State recruiting puzzle.

NC State zeroed in on Abraham later in the recruiting cycle and offered him May 24. He quickly locked in his official visit and committed within a month.

One connection the Wolfpack have is that Abraham played at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard High his first two years, and had NCSU redshirt freshman tackle Rico Jackson as a teammate. His new high school, American Heritage, is where NC State redshirt freshman safety Daemon Fagan attended.

Abraham has P4 offers from NC State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia. He also has offers from Akron, Bethune-Cookman, Bowling Green, Coastal Carolina, Florida International, Fordham, James Madison, Liberty, Massachusetts, South Florida, Temple and Wagner.