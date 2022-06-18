Senior lineman Kamen Smith inching closer to college decision
Senior offensive lineman Kamen Smith was offered by NC State on April 25, and his his life has changed since then.
NC State was his first Power Five Conference offer, and he’s seen his recruitment exploded regionally.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news