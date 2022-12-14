Kamal Bonner had NC State as his leader after decommitting from Georgia Tech, and that was reinforced this weekend. Bonner verbally committed to NC State on Wednesday. He had officially visited the Wolfpack this past weekend. The Norman Park (Ga.) Colquitt County standout also unofficially visited NC State for the Wake Forest game Nov. 5.

Norman Park (Ga.) Colquitt County senior outside linebacker Kamal Bonner picked NC State over Wake Forest. (Rivals.com)

Bonner waited until after his prep season was over to do his official visits. He also officially visited Wake Forest in early December. He joins outside linebacker commit Kelvon McBride of Mobile, Ala., in the class of 2023 at the linebacker spot. Signing day is Dec. 21. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder had picked Georgia Tech on June 27, 2022, but the Wolfpack offered him Sept. 8 and he was intrigued. Bonner decommitted after the Yellow Jackets coaching change and opened things up Oct. 25. NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson was the point man on Bonner. He finished with 125 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks in 14 games this season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SdW5uaW4gV2l0aCBUaGUgUGFja/CfkLo8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvMXBhY2sxZ29hbD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+IzFwYWNrMWdvYWw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IVFQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIVFQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hIb29uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDb2FjaEhvb248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v U3RhdGVDb2FjaEQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFN0YXRlQ29hY2hE PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoVG9ueUdp YnNvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hUb255R2lic29uPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZGFXRU95MG5xNSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2RhV0VPeTBucTU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS2FtYWwgQm9ubmVy IOKcniAoQGthbWFsX2Jvbm5lcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9rYW1hbF9ib25uZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDMwNzI5Mzc4NzUzNDEzMTI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==