Senior linebacker Kamal Bonner picks NC State
Kamal Bonner had NC State as his leader after decommitting from Georgia Tech, and that was reinforced this weekend.
Bonner verbally committed to NC State on Wednesday. He had officially visited the Wolfpack this past weekend. The Norman Park (Ga.) Colquitt County standout also unofficially visited NC State for the Wake Forest game Nov. 5.
Bonner waited until after his prep season was over to do his official visits. He also officially visited Wake Forest in early December. He joins outside linebacker commit Kelvon McBride of Mobile, Ala., in the class of 2023 at the linebacker spot. Signing day is Dec. 21.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder had picked Georgia Tech on June 27, 2022, but the Wolfpack offered him Sept. 8 and he was intrigued. Bonner decommitted after the Yellow Jackets coaching change and opened things up Oct. 25.
NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson was the point man on Bonner. He finished with 125 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks in 14 games this season.
