Kamal Bonner is starting to close in on his college decision.

The former Georgia Tech commit from Norman Park (Ga.) Colquitt County unofficially visited NC State for the Wake Forest game Nov. 5.

Bonner had a game in Savannah, Ga., and just drove straight to Raleigh, arriving at around 3 a.m. He was able to stay until Nov. 6.

NCSU coach Dave Doeren had a simple pitch to Bonner.