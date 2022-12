Norman Park (Ga.) Colquitt County senior linebacker Kamal Bonner was trending toward NC State before his official visit, but having Isaiah Moore as his host for the weekend helped seal it.

Moore has been a five-year starter at middle linebacker for the Wolfpack. He has 330 career tackles in 55 career games going into the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30. Bonner was able to soak up some knowledge on the Wolfpack program during his official visit Dec. 9-11. He had also unofficially visited Nov. 5 when NC State hosted Wake Forest, his other finalist.