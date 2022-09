Charlotte (N.C.) Christian senior running back Kyron Jones had his plans fall into place to attend the Charleston Southern at NC State game Saturday.

Jones and Charlotte Christian crushed Hampstead (N.C.) Topsail High 55-7 on Friday in the Wilmington area. Jones was about 3 1/2 hours away from home, so it just made sense to delay heading home and attend the Wolfpack game the next day.

NC State running backs coach Kurt Roper went to see him play last Friday and asked him if he wanted to come to the home opener.