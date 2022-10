Charlotte (N.C.) Christian senior running back Kyron Jones had a flurry of scholarship offers this week, but his heart has been set on NC State.

Jones picked up new offers from Notre Dame, Miami (Fla.), Kentucky and West Virginia, but his official visit to NC State on Sept. 16-18 helped clinch it for the Wolfpack. The Rivals.com three-star prospect was excited to announce the news Saturday, and now expects a victory from NC State at Clemson tonight.