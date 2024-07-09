Senior DL Makhi Williams-Lee felt family bond at NC State
Atlanta (Ga.) Lakeside High High senior defensive lineman Makhi Williams-Lee had a good reason to wait until July 4 to announce he was going to NC State.
Williams-Lee wanted to announce on July 4 because it is also his birthday. He picked NC State after also officially visiting Oklahoma and Texas Tech in June. He officially visited NCSU on June 7-9 and looks forward to watching Wolfpack games this fall.
