Senior defensive back Chris Peal has full slate of visits lined up
CHARLOTTE — Senior cornerback Chris Peal is ready to get his recruitment going again.
Peal has a low profile recruitment, but his talent is loud. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder combines incredible speed, athleticism and football savvy. It has led to 17 scholarship offers, including one from NC State on June 25, 2021, to the Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day standout.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news