Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton High senior defensive end Caleb Bell went to see NC State for a third time, but this trip was an official visit.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Bell checked out NC State this past weekend, which built off of him going to the Notre Dame at NC State game in the fall, and an unofficial visit in March when he checked out a practice. The Wolfpack offered him June 19, 2023, making him one of the longest recruitments among the class of 2025 targets.