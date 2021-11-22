Senior Day, rivalry week adds spice to UNC at NC State

NC State has an 8-3 record and are 5-2 in the ACC, but two of the three losses were by combined four points — falling 31-30 at Miami (Fla.) on Oct. 23 and 45-42 at Wake Forest on Nov. 13.

NC State has several key goals in front of them, while UNC is hoping to play spoiler after a disappointing 6-5 mark. The two rivals play at 7 p.m. Friday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The buzz has been building for weeks between NC State and North Carolina.

The chance to finish the season undefeated at Carter-Finley Stadium, opportunity to win 10 games and a shot at the ACC title are all in play Friday. NC State needs a win over North Carolina, and for Boston College to defeat Wake Forest to earn the Atlantic Division title and a chance to play Pittsburgh on Dec. 4 in Charlotte, N.C.

NC State coach Dave Doeren has been impressed with the steely resolve shown by the players and his assistant coaches this season.

“I can’t emphasize enough how proud I am of this team and our staff for showing the resiliency that we have,” Doeren said. “There are a lot of teams that quit during the course of a season when things don’t go exactly as how they thought it would go.

“We’ve had three difficult, challenging heart-breaking losses. We’ve responded with really good play the next week.”

NC State will also be celebrating Senior Day on Friday night, and Doeren made an impassioned plea to Wolfpack fans to pack Carter-Finley Stadium. He knows having a game after Thanksgiving and in the cold at night time changes the dynamic from past Senior Days, but said the players deserve it.

“I just want to ask our fan base to be special this week,” Doeren said. “It’s a Friday night of Thanksgiving and I realize what I’m asking, but these young men deserve every seat be filled. We need you to be our 12th man.”

NC State seniors included tackle Tyrone Riley, wide receiver C.J. Riley, defensive end Daniel Joseph, tight end Dylan Parham, wide receiver Emeka Emezie and cornerback Chris Ingram. Another senior is left guard Chandler Zavala, who got injured in the fifth game of the season, and the Wolfpack are seeking an extra year of eligibility with the NCAA.

“There are guys that are trying to make decisions that haven’t made them that will be walking or not walking, and I’ll just leave it at that,” Doeren said.

Doeren pointed out that some players with eligibility remaining will also walk on Senior Day. The process for them is that they’ll be able to get NFL Draft feedback on five underclassmen after the North Carolina game, with the expectation that sometime in mid-December, they’ll get their NFL Draft grade.

“I don’t know what some of our underclassmen are doing,” Doeren said. “Some will walk but not because they’ve made decisions. They don’t want to miss out on walking if that is the decision they make. I want to be very clear on that.

“These guys have bought into waiting until the season is over and trying to finish as undistracted as they can be.”

Doeren also pointed out that UNC has defeated NC State the last two years. Bailey Hockman and Ben Finley played quarterback last year, and Hockman and Leary split the snaps in 2019.

“I’m excited to play UNC with our starting quarterback in the lineup,” Doeren said. “It has been three years since that happened.”

UNC is third in the ACC, averaging 37.0 points per game, and fourth in total offense with 482.9 yard per game. The Tar Heels have rushed 443 times and passed the ball 334 plays.

“They are very balance with 200-yards plus rushing and 250 yards passing per game,” Doeren said. “[Quarterback] Sam Howell is a fierce competitor and he’s tough. He’s done a great job running the football and has always thrown the ball well. He’s a big threat for them with his feet.”

What Doeren isn’t happy about is that the game is taking place at the same time as the fourth round of the NCHSAA football playoffs. Doeren’s son plays for Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, and they moved its game to 12 p.m. Friday against Cary (N.C.) Panther Creek High.

“I’m completely against Friday night football until the high school season is over,” Doeren said. “I don’t think it’s right. It doesn’t matter what I think when it comes to TV revenue, but that’s my opinion. I don’t think it’s right.”