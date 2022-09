NC State got the last official visit with Raleigh Word of God senior wing Davin Cosby it has turned out.

Cosby was joined by mother, two older brothers, grandmother and niece this past weekend at NC State. He decided Monday to narrow his list to NC State, Wake Forest, Virginia and Alabama and will make his announcement next Saturday from his hometown of Richmond, Va.

“I feel like I have found my home and where I see myself playing at and living at,” Cosby said.